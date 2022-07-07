Africa: Ogilvy Africa Launches 'Feed 2.0'to Unlock Performance Marketing, Social Commerce

Ogilvy Africa has unveiled 'FEED 2.0' for brands and businesses in Africa representing the latest in its stable of innovative digital products designed to provide data insights and tailored solutions to solve real challenges for businesses and consumers.

Originally launched in 2020, FEED 2.0 is the latest upgrade that offers real-time social intelligence and performance marketing, enabling brands and businesses to develop and distribute social content that is informed by data, produced in an agile fashion, and distributed to drive impact for brand/business KPIs.

Also launched was Group M's data tool, Audience Origin, for the Ghanaian market.

This is an audience-centric data-led product, providing deep understanding of consumer mindsets, choice hierarchy, decision-making considerations, and media usage patterns through a connected data foundation which is used in over 70 markets around the world.

The event, held in Accra, brought together Ogilvy Africa's leadership with clients, partners, and various stakeholders in Ghana.

Speaking during the launch, Vikas Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy Africa, emphasised the importance of these tools, saying, "As a creative agency, we understand that creativity needs a new definition. At Ogilvy, we aim to put creativity in the intersections of content, data and technology."

On her part, Akua Owusu-Nartey, Regional Managing Director, Ogilvy Africa, noted, "Our audiences today are mobile, social, visual and vocal, and to engage these new audiences you need a new approach. Modern brands need to work at the speed of culture and technology. The combination of these products being launched today is aimed at unlocking the power of data and performance marketing in a new data-driven world."

"These timely digital solutions are easy to set up and are tailored to brands' needs. Our clients need to understand their audience's rapidly changing behaviour and better respond to their needs and preferences to drive commercial success for business at scale. These products will give them the data they need to make informed decisions faster and more effectively," she said.

Demonstrating FEED 2.0 to the assembled media and guests, Sumanta Ganguly, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy Africa, emphasised the need to understand human motivations and behaviours, key to social commerce in a world that is more data reliant.

"Brands today can capitalise on social trends to increase engagement and eventually, sales. FEED 2.0 offers brands that use social media to develop and share social content innovative solutions that are informed by data and that will impact brands and their business KPIs," he said.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an interactive session lauded Ogilvy Africa for these creative digital products for businesses, highlighting the crucial role of data in business today in making timely business decisions.