Ghana: GES Invites School Heads Over Teachers' Strike

6 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Ankrah

The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has invited leadership of the Pre-Tertiary Education sector to a meeting to discuss its development and way forward.

This comes off the back of four teacher unions declaring an indefinite nationwide strike over government's inability to grant them their 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The unions were the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Ghana), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Teachers and Education Workers Union (TEWU).

A statement yesterday, signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said it had read from the media that the various unions had declared withdrawal of their services with immediate effect.

However, it stated that heads of Senior High Schools have been directed through the Regional and District Directors to mobilise their management teams to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students in schools.

Mrs Ampofo further advised parents to remain calm and be assured that management was closely monitoring the situation and will advise on the way forward accordingly.

"Regional and District Directors have been directed to ensure that Basic School Heads keep schools opened and closely supervise all children who report to school pending further directives from Management of GES," she added.

