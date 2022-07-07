Gambia: Police On High Alert After Gun Attack On Businessmen in CRR

Officers of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) are on high alert after an armed group attacked two businessmen at Sami Tenda village in Central River Region (CRR) last Tuesday, the Police said.

Mustapha Faal, a Gambian-Mauritanian, was hospitalised following a battle with the robbers during an exchange of gunfire at his house at 1 am.

The gang could not succeed but attacked another shop, owned by a Mauritanian, where they made-off with some cash.

The Gambia is now facing a new wave of terror on citizens by armed robbers along the country's border. The attack on Faal instill fear in the region, with some settlers fearing they could be the next victims.

However, the police said they cannot let that happen. Noting that they have also beefed up their presence in the areas and neighbouring communities that had suffered from such attacks to ensure citizens' lives and properties are fully protected.

"We can confirm receiving reports of an armed robbery attack at Sami Tenda in the Central River Region," police spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie told Foroyaa on Monday.

He said a deployment of tactical personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit and Police Intervention Unit (PIU) have been done to ensure robust patrols around the border areas within CRR.

Spt. Njie added that preliminary reports reveal that businessmen Mustapha Faal and Muktarr Garry were the victims of the attack, during which Mustapha Faal sustained some injuries.

"A thorough investigation has been opened into the matter by the Crime Investigation Department (CID)," the police spokesman said.

Undercover detectives are also gathering information about the armed robbers to ascertain whether they have direct associates in the area, a source familiar with the matter disclosed to this paper.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Faal, a 56-year-old victim, was on Friday, July 1, 2022 discharged from Ndemban clinic in Bakau at 6pm. He suffered a bullet hit during the fight with the robbers.

It was around 1 am on 28 June 2022, when Faal was relaxing on bed, he was told by his wife that armed men were in the house. There was heavy shooting between him and the gang, Faal said.