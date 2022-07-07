Liberia: Kings, Queens, Kingdom of Hope Win Elementary School National Press Club Exhibition

Monrovia — The 4th National Press Club Exhibition got underway over the weekend with fourteen elementary, Junior, and Senior schools participating in the competition.

Launched in 2018, The National Press Club Exhibition is the first of its kind in Liberia and the sub-region that is keened on addressing some of the major challenges confronting the Liberian media.

The program is aimed at empowering a new generation of young leaders and Journalists to understand contemporary media using photos for storytelling, preventing of hate messages, and identifying fake news and misinformation that will help to rebrand the Liberian media for good governance and vibrant democracy.

Kingdom of Hope School System in Bernard Farm won the Senior High division with 86 points to bag home the 50 thousand Liberian Dollars cash prize while Kings and Queens Elementary School secured 89 points to take home 25 thousand Liberian dollars for the elementary category.

Belle Vue International School finished as runner-up with 66.5 points followed by 3rd place Christian Missionary Fellowship International in the elementary Division while Kings and Queens took the elementary crowned and finished as runner-up with 83.7 points followed by 3rd place Monrovia College Industrial Training School with 80 points in the Senior High Category.

Serving as keynote speaker, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy near Monrovia, Joel Maybury thanked Youth Media Action for such a unique platform for press clubs.

Deputy Ambassador Maybury challenged the students to see journalism as an honorable profession.

"This is an honorable profession and doesn't let anyone tell you otherwise," he asserted.

He also encouraged the cub reporters to be curious, independent, balanced and have the stamina if they are to stand out in their professional sojourn.

Also speaking, the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Williemeta Saydee Tarr welcomed the initiative of organizing such an event that showcases the talents of the students.

Minister Tarr expressed joy for the high number of girls who represented the various press clubs.

"Even though the people say our education system is bad but this shows that we have teachers that are teaching and students who are learning as well," he added.

For his part, The Deputy Director-General for Broadcasting at the Liberia Broadcasting System, Sorbor George, and the Vice president of the Press Union of Liberia, Daniel Nyankonah thanked the students for taking advantage of the press in their various schools.

Mr. George and Nyankonah in separate remarks noted that high school journalism is the foundation of professional journalism while they called on the students to remain steadfast if they are to realize their dreams.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Youth Media Action, Varmah Kamara said this YMA flagship program is employing a grassroots approach to media reforms by training press club members, especially young adolescent girls for gender equality in the media and increasing their knowledge of journalism, especially their reading and writing skills.

Mr. Kamara added that through the program, the students learn basic computer skills, news production, and online publishing, including writing stories, editing stories, and marketing amongst others.

He asserted that press club exhibitions also enhance the students reading and writing skills; improve their understanding and analysis of issues unfolding within their communities and make recommendations for improvement.

"The National Press Club Exhibition remains the most befitting platform for media development which has and continues to provide relevant media skills to these professional future Journalists in the areas of Journalism, leadership, discipline and teamwork amongst others," he emphasized.

Youth Media Action (YMA) is a Liberian grassroots media development initiative that provides training and broadcasting experience to high school students in two of Liberia's 15 counties.

In the context of a challenging and under-resourced media landscape, YMA seeks to act as a force to professionalize Liberia's media sector by providing young people with a firm practical grounding in journalism through training opportunities and media exposure. One of our core aims is to inspire media reforms to enable professional journalism to support a vibrant democracy. YMA places a special focus on mentoring aspiring young female journalists who are currently underrepresented in the Liberian media.