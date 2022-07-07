Liberia: Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh Wins Chamber of Commerce Presidency for the Second Time On White Ballot

Monrovia — The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) during its 70th Annual General Assembly held on Tuesday, reelected Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh to steer the affairs of the Chamber of Commerce for the next two years.

The election which was chaired by the Chamber's former President, Mr. Monie R. Captan brought together scores of members of the Chamber with a signal function to partake in the chamber's 70th annual general meeting and elections.

During the process, an 11-member of Executive Council was also elected including Ms. Jefyne Togba, Mr. Nathaniel E. Kelvin, Ms. Laureine Guilao, Mr. Jerry Taylor, Mr. John B.S. Davies, Mr. Ahmeh S. Wazni, Mr. Rony Gharib, Mr. Ali Fouani, Mr. Nathy B. Davies, Mr. Jay Sethi, and Mr. Shankar Jhamnani to work along with the leadership for the next two years with an aim to improve the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

Three members of the Chamber including Cllr. Benedict Sannoh, T. Nelson Williams and Jaspal Singh were elected to the Arbitration Committee, while Atty. Oliver N. Roger was elected as Auditor of the Chamber during the process.

In his acceptance speech, the LCC's President extended thanks to the membership of the chamber of commerce for entrusting him with leadership for the second term and used the occasion to reassured members of the Chambers of his commitment to collaborate with other elected members to enhance the effective running of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce.

"My leadership at the LCC will help to boost the role of the business community in the growth of the Liberian economy and as well as create job opportunities for Liberians to be empowered.