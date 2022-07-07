Liberia: Senate Votes to Retain LRA, NASSCORP Tenure Statuses

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has voted to maintain the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) among integrity Institutions as tenure positions.

The decision by Senate's Plenary was triggered by a report submitted to the body on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by an Ad-hoc Committee led by River Gee County Senator Commany B. Wesseh.

The Ad-hoc Committee in its report indicated that during its deliberations, it observed that the creation of Security of tenure for officials of integrity-related institutions is a key governance tool used by governments the world over to put safeguards on the efficient utilization of public resources by given autonomy and semi-autonomous status through legislations to an official who presides over important revenue-generating entities and institutions created to guide against graft and abuse of public resources.

Additionally, the Ad-hoc Committee noted that the decision of the Liberian Senate to maintain tenure separately for officials of integrity related institutions is in line with best international practice and shows the government's desire to promote accountability, ensure transparency in fiscal and financial management and guarantee autonomy in the collection and efficient management of revenues in line with the public financial Management law of Liberia.

The institutions in this category are the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Civil Service Commission (CSA), National Elections Commission (NEC), Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC), Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Liberia Extractive Industry and Transparency Initiative (LEITT), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP).

Plenary resolved that LRA and NASSCORP should maintain their respective tenures because of the two institutions' roles with regard to revenue collection, and management of social security funds.