Liberia: Wadei Powell to Contest Montserrado County District 7 Representative Seat

Monrovia — Madam Wadei Powell, a seasoned professional with a highly successful track record for more than 15 years of progressive experience in all phases of organizational development, has declared her intention to contest for the representative seat of District Seven, Monsterrado County in the forthcoming 2023 general and presidential elections.

"District Seven, particularly Mamba Point, Gurley Street, is where I grew up as a youngster. I went to St. Teresa Covent High School. I feel I've come full circle." - Powell said as she looks to rival incumbent representative Solomon George of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Powell, adept at performing organization-wide SWOT Analysis and Strategic Planning, is soliciting the support of residents of the district, particularly the youths and women to achieve her desired success.

She told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday that it's time for residents of the district to leverage her competence to allow her represent the district at the House of Representatives in 2023.

She, thus, encouraged the residents of the district to queue behind her, being one of their own, so they can collectively pull the district from the grips of people that have held its destiny for the past 12 years.

She highlighted several steps she would take to improve the district, including education, health, human capital and several other areas. "I have 90 per cent chance in this representative race, and I am confident of winning, reason being that many residents of the district are tired of the old politicians that are currently parading round."

"I represent the new crop of refined politicians that are dedicated and committed to the growth and development of Liberia and District Seven."

Powell has a strong background in Management and Human Resource Information Systems planning, Developing and Implementation. She said: "I have extensive experience with project/program management and assessment, change management, organizational analysis, process development/re-engineering; Excellent leadership, interpersonal, oral, and written communication skills with several years of presentation to groups of varying sizes and demographics; Extensive experience dealing with officials at all levels of national government, local traditional leadership, and CSOs; and In depth experience with Liberian Labor Law and practices," she added:

"I am skilled at prioritizing and completing multiple projects within strict budgetary constraints/time restrictions and customer/corporate specifications."

Powell is the current Chief Executive Officer at SRIMEX Oil & Gas Company, one of the largest petroleum players in Liberia with primary focus in petroleum importation, storage, sale and logistics.

She is also the CEO of UFOUND Solutions Group, a private consulting firm specializing in organizational and human capital development and management. Her varied experience includes private sector development, financial, operational, organizational and functional business process development and management, government relations, concession agreement compliance, inventory control, management information systems, and corporate legal affairs.

Prior to joining SRIMEX, she worked on several USAID project providing systems strengthening, change management, and human resource consultancy with various government ministries.

She is also the proud mother of two daughters and she is passionate about making a difference in the lives of Liberians and participating in the re-development of her country.

Prior to this, she served as Vice President for Administration & HR at Cellcom Telecommunications, Inc. from May 2012 - May 2015, where she had primary responsibility of administrative and human resource matters, specifically aimed towards reorganizing the organization's human capital structures.

Prior to this position, Powell served as the General Services Manager of Firestone Liberia, Inc. from March 2009 to May 2012 and Inventory Control Manager from June 2006, when she joined the Company.

At Firestone, Powell had direct oversight of Government Relations, Concession Agreement Compliance, Inventory Control, Education, Information Technology/Payroll, Medical Administration, and Corporate Legal affairs.

Her specific responsibilities included developing and maintaining strong collaborative

relationships with Government officials and stakeholders in the Liberian rubber sector, serving as primary interface with Government Ministries, Public Corporations, Autonomous Agencies, and Professional Associations, and handling administrative and implementation matters related to Firestone Liberia Concession Agreement.