Liberia: LIS Embarks On Alien and Naturalization Awareness

The Naturalization Department of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), has embarked on a nationwide Alien and Naturalization validation exercise.

This is a week-long exercise intended to verify and validate all Aliens that are within the territorial confines of Liberia.

Speaking in a telephone interview Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization at the LIS, Atty. Asatu Bah Kenneth said the tour is also intended to ensure that aliens who are aspiring to become citizens of Liberia have in their possession the rightful documents, including resident permits.

"Aliens who failed to meet these criteria will violate the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia."

In 2015, the Liberia Immigration Service launched a program to implement and enforce the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia.

However, Deputy Commissioner Kenneth called on all aliens to comply accordingly to save themselves from future embarrassment.

LIS implements and enforces the Aliens and Nationality Law of Liberia as well as safeguards and protects the borders and boundaries (air, land, and sea) of Liberia against illegal entry of aliens into the country.