Liberia: LIS Embarks On Alien and Naturalization Awareness

7 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Jonathan Browne

The Naturalization Department of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), has embarked on a nationwide Alien and Naturalization validation exercise.

This is a week-long exercise intended to verify and validate all Aliens that are within the territorial confines of Liberia.

Speaking in a telephone interview Tuesday, July 5th, 2022, the Deputy Commissioner General for Naturalization at the LIS, Atty. Asatu Bah Kenneth said the tour is also intended to ensure that aliens who are aspiring to become citizens of Liberia have in their possession the rightful documents, including resident permits.

"Aliens who failed to meet these criteria will violate the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia."

In 2015, the Liberia Immigration Service launched a program to implement and enforce the Alien and Nationality Law of Liberia.

However, Deputy Commissioner Kenneth called on all aliens to comply accordingly to save themselves from future embarrassment.

LIS implements and enforces the Aliens and Nationality Law of Liberia as well as safeguards and protects the borders and boundaries (air, land, and sea) of Liberia against illegal entry of aliens into the country.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X