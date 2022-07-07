Liberia: Cummings Attends Global Retreat in Italy

Liberia's presidential hopeful and leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings was among several current aspirants and former world leaders attending a three-day retreat of world leaders and statesmen and women in Italy.

The Global Retreat is hosted by the Brenthurst Foundation, focused on "Best Practice in Making Peace." The retreat was held from 3-5 July 2022 in Italy at Cadenabbia on Lake Como.

"It was a great honor and opportunity to have been invited to speak at this event," a release quotes Mr. Cummings.

He noted that the Brenthurst Foundation brings the world's leading policy-makers, policy-shapers, leaders, thinkers and practitioners together to innovate ways to enhance peace, economic growth and development.

The ANC Political Leader was among aspiring candidates who played a formal role and spoke on a panel.

Mr. Cummings described his experience as wonderful to have represented Liberia.

His presentation focused on three themes using the Liberian experience as a basis.

They included the prevention of conflict, by ensuring elections integrity as a key factor, sustainable peace, highlighting the role of women and sustaining peace through inclusive governments where everyone is represented.

He also named inclusive economic expansion and opportunity, eliminating corruption and ensuring a functioning judiciary as part of the themes.

Cummings said he was proud that other speakers acknowledged and referenced his presentation throughout the retreat.

"Most of the former Presidents and world leaders were very engaging, especially President Obasanjo and former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Barak who led the panel on the Middle East peace process and sat next to me," said Cummings.

Other world leaders present at the retreat were former President Seretse Khama Ian Khama (Botswana), former President Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia.

Also present were former Vice President of Colombia, Francisco Santos and Ugandan opposition figure Bobbi Wine as well as other respected leaders.

Liberia's former President Mrs. Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf participated in the three - day retreat via Zoom.

Cummings said he left the retreat convinced that Liberia is headed in the right direction and is properly positioned with past and current global leaders with the Real Change message and to push the CREATING PEACE agenda.

"It was impressive that we do have an array of past presidents who have peacefully handed over power, prioritizing their national peace, democracy, and transition," he said.

"These are lessons we can all apply in our parties, communities, religious institutions and country at large," Cummings said.-Press release