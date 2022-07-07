Gambia: Gunjur League Final Set for Sunday

The 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' League final is slated for Sunday 10th June 2022 at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field at 4.30 pm.

The long-awaited final will feature Asselem FC and Ecomog FC.

Asselem FC sailed to the final of the Coastal Town rainy season biggest football jamboree after defeating Passamai FC 1-0 in their semifinal clash.

Ecomog FC navigated to the final of Gunjur wet season biggest football fiesta after thumping Kulukochi United FC 2-0 in their semifinal encounter.

Both sides will scuffle to beat each other in the final to clutch the 2021-2022 Gunjur League trophy.

Meanwhile, Kulukochi United FC clinched the 2021-2022 Gunjur Knockout trophy following their 4-3 victory over Jujuba United FC in a tightly-contested final played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.