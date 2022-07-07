Gambia: 371 Public & Environmental Health Officers Suspended Without Salary

6 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)

At least 371 Public and Environmental Health Officers have been suspected effective July 1, 2022, for a period of two months without pay.

"This is to inform you that the Public Service Commission has approved the suspension of 371 Public and Environmental Health Officers from duties for a period of two months without salary with effect July 1, 2022. This is a result of their non-compliance to resume duties after a long period of unauthorized absence," a letter seen by The Point reveals.

The Association of Public and Environmental Health Officers (APEHOG) had protested against the Ministry of Health earlier this year, demanding inclusion in the new allowances scheme of the health ministry among others.

