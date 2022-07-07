Gambia: Serrekunda West Nawetan Qualifiers Update

The Serrekunda West Sports Developmental Organisation (SWESDO) has intensified its ongoing 'nawetan' qualifiers with many fixtures already played at the Serrekunda West Mini-Stadium.

Ousman Sanyang, head coach of Stockholm FC, stated that their ambition this year was to qualify for the Serrekunda West Nawetan proper after winning their opening qualifiers knockout game played over the weekend.

Stockholm FC beat Volcano 4-2 on post-match penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation time during a game played at the Serrekunda West Mini-stadium on Friday.

"This is our second time participating in the Serrekunda West nawetan qualifiers. We were eliminated during our first appearance through post-match penalty shootout," he said.

According to him, they will go back to their training ground to work harder because they would not want to get eliminated through penalty shootout again.

He added that they will improve their offensive line in order to score goals during their next games, adding that their target is to qualify to the nawetan proper.

Gibriel Sarr, head coach of Volcano, expressed disappointment with the result, noting that in football you either win or lose.

"We fought very well to score during the game but could not and got eliminated through penalty shootout. I took it as luck was not on our side," he said.

Earlier game results

Bundas Kids 0-0 Panthers. Panthers won 4-2 on post-match penalty shootouts.

Brusubi Eagles 0-0 Ngoyan. Brusubi Eagles won 5-3 on post-match penalty shootouts.

German Boys 1-0 Benfica

West Coast 0-0 Kotu Future Stars. West Coast won 4-2 on post-match penalty shootouts.

Celtic 1-0 Bena Kunda. Gai Jawara 3-0 Beach Bii. Jama Salam 2-0 EFFA Lions.

Parliament Yard 0-0 BK Borehole. Parliament Yard won 4-1 on post-match penalty shootouts.

Sankung Sillah 1-0 Luzan. Fra Boys 1-0 Planet. Badala 0-0 U15. Badala won 5-4 on post-match penalties. Real de Jeshwang 1-0 Soccer Star United.

Gilcok 2-0 Rich Gang. Ron Mango 2-0 IYF Academy. Cosmos 1-1 Fire Stone. Cosmos won 3-1 on shootouts. Southern 0-0 Future Stars. Southern won 5-4 on penalty shootouts.

Nancy 0-0 Fajara Youths. Nancy 5-4 on penalty shootouts. London City 1-0 Hamza. Stockholm FC 0-0 Volcano. Stockholm won 4-2 on shootouts. Kanifing South 0-0 Ron Mongo DK. Kanifing South won 5-3 on shootouts.

Winged Dream 1-1 Lamtoro. Winged Dream won 5-4 on shootouts. LK Old Hands 0-0 Kanifing Estate. LK Hands won 4-2 on shootouts. SK Central 0-0 Laha Bii. SK Central won 5-3 on penalties. Super Eagles 0-0 California. California won 5-4 on shootouts.