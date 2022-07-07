Gambia: KM Women's 3rd Division League Set for 16th July

The 2022 Kanifing Municipality Regional Association (KMRA) Women's Third Division League is set to begin on Saturday 16 July 2022, according to news reaching Pointsports.

The KMRA has already identified two venues (Bakau and Serrekunda West) to host the matches for the first edition of the Women's 3rd Division League.

The league is expected to feature eight teams for the first time.

Group A Group B

Kambeng Girls Future Stars

Trust FA Serrekunda United

Olympafric Female FC Soccer Girls Academy

Orion FC Darboe's Academy

Ruggy Joof signs for Determine Girls FC in Liberia

Serrekunda West Nawetan qualifiers update