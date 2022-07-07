Gambia: KM Women's 3rd Division League Set for 16th July

6 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The 2022 Kanifing Municipality Regional Association (KMRA) Women's Third Division League is set to begin on Saturday 16 July 2022, according to news reaching Pointsports.

The KMRA has already identified two venues (Bakau and Serrekunda West) to host the matches for the first edition of the Women's 3rd Division League.

The league is expected to feature eight teams for the first time.

Group A Group B

Kambeng Girls Future Stars

Trust FA Serrekunda United

Olympafric Female FC Soccer Girls Academy

Orion FC Darboe's Academy

Ruggy Joof signs for Determine Girls FC in Liberia

Serrekunda West Nawetan qualifiers update

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X