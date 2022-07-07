Gambia: Armed Robbers Wound Shopkeeper During Attack

CRR — A group of armed robbers attacked and wounded a shopkeeper during a robbery in Sami Wharf Town in the Sami District, Central River Region north.

The heavily armed gunmen attacked a Mauritanian national Mustapha after 1 a.m. The victim sustained injuries and was rushed to Bansang Hospital for treatment.

The robbers were suspected to have come from neighbouring Senegal as they were seen fleeing in a Toyota pickup after Karantaba and Diabugu police were both informed about the incident.

Mamdou Mbakeh, Mustapha's watchman explained that the armed robbers warned him to run when they arrived, adding that he wanted to refuse but when he saw their heavy weaponry, he feared for his life and ran away.

"I ran to Demba Wandu which was the closest and shouted for help," he explained, saying when people woke up some of them called Karantaba and Diabugu Police stations but they fled before the police arrived on the scene.

According to natives of the area, armed robbers frequently attack villages and get some people wounded in some instances.

Our correspondent reports that people in the area claimed that the armed robbers usually come from Senegal and they called on The Gambia government to strengthen security within the area to ensure the safety of their lives and properties.

Few years ago, armed robbers were reported to have attacked Demfai which they left 10 people wounded. Many other communities within the area have also been attacked over the years with the government taking little or no action to address the issue.