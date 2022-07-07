Nigeria: 'Why Actress Funke Akindele Was Chosen As Lagos PDP Deputy Gov'ship Candidate'

7 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, popularly known as 'Jenifa', has finally been chosen as the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos.

She emerged as the deputy governorship candidate, beating five other nominees for the position.

Multiple sources close to the party's governorship candidate in the state, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor and the leadership of the party in the state confirmed the development.

It was gathered that the running mate would be unveiled at an event to be held soon.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported how five names were shortlisted for the position.

They included Ms Akindele; former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

A source close to the governorship candidate confirmed the selection of Akindele but added, "it has not been announced officially."

Daily Trust also gathered that both Jandor and Akindele met the party's former deputy national chairman, Chief Olabode George, at his Lugard Office on Tuesday, where the Nollywood actress was unveiled to the party's leader.

