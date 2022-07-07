Central Africa: UNFPA Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa Region Attends 10th Africa Conference On Sexual Health and Rights in Sierra Leone

press release

Freetown, Sierra Leone /Dakar, Senegal: The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Ms Fabrizia Falcione, on Monday, 27 June 2022, arrived in Freetown, Sierra Leone, as part of a week-long visit to the country.

During her visit, Ms. Falcione is attending the 10th Africa Conference on Sexual Health and Rights (ACSHR). The biennial conference convened by the African Federation for Sexual Health and Rights and hosted by Purposeful Sierra Leone is taking place from 27 June - 1 July 2022 in partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone. Her Excellency Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone is the honorary Chief Patron of the Conference.

"I am looking forward to being in Sierra Leone and engaging with Africa's civil society organizations and other key stakeholders on critical thematic issues on Gender-Based Violence and reproductive health and rights, but also to meeting with governmental and non-governmental partners and with beneficiaries of UNFPA's programmes in Sierra Leone," notes Ms. Fabrizia Falcione.

Held under the theme "Accelerating the Elimination of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Africa", the conference brings together Civil Society, Governments, UN Agencies, human rights activists and development partners for a dialogue on a common approach to ending violence against women and girls in Africa.

In line with its transformative agenda of accelerating progress towards ending gender based violence, UNFPA has provided support to the convening of the Conference, including supporting a Youth Pre-Conference on 27-28 June 2022 which will provide a platform for catalyzing the voices of young people from across the continent.

During the weeklong visit, which ends on 4 July 2022, the Deputy Regional Director will have an opportunity to familiarize herself with UNFPA's programmes in Sierra Leone and will meet with Government officials, development partners and programme beneficiaries.

Mr. Jacob Enoh Eben | Regional Communication Advisor | UNFPA WCARO | Tel. +221774504780 | eben@unfpa.org

John Baimba Sesay | Web and Media Analyst | UNFPA Sierra Leone | Tel. +232 30953193 | e-mail: jsesay@unfpa.org