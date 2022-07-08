Nigeria: 100 Days - Families, Friends of Train Victims Hold Peaceful Protest in Kaduna

The families and friends of the remaining 50 abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers held a peaceful street protest in Kaduna Wednesday to demand the immediate release of the victims.

The protest which started at 7:30am witnessed a large turnout of protesters who stormed the Nagwamatse House located along the busy Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions chanting, "Release our loved ones."

Addressing journalists after the peaceful protest, the leader of the family forum, Dr Abdulfatai Jimoh, called on the government to do all it takes to release the victims in the next couple of hours.

He said, "Today is exactly 100 days since our loved ones were abducted. It was meant to be a journey of two hours; however, it turned out to be 100 harrowing days. Since then things have not been the same with us.

"We have been talking to the government, we have been appealing to them in the last 100 days to rescue our loved ones, but so far we have not seen much and it is really very disappointing. We are appealing again to the government to do all that is necessary to bring out our loved ones in the shortest time possible.

"If you remember, our loved ones spent their Easter in the bush, the Eid el-Fitr in the bush, and we are just three days away from Eid Kabir; we are praying they will spend the Eid Kabir with us."

The families appealed to the president and the service chiefs to help secure the release of the victims.

"The government is indebted to us as Nigerian citizens. We are citizens in our country and we should be free to move everywhere and protected because we have surrendered our sovereignty and security to the government," Jimoh added.