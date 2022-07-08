Nigeria: Davido's Daughter, Imade, Asks Singer Why Aide Israel DMW Isn't Sacked

7 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Davido's first daughter, Imade, has stunned her dad with a question, wanting to know why he hasn't sacked his assistant, Israel DMW.

In a viral video posted on Thursday morning, the music star's daughter was seen with Davido's aide both playing with a white boy, while Davido was making the video, and then, Imade asked the shocking question.

"Daddy why didn't you fire him," Imade queried.

Israel who was shocked by the question replied by saying that the reason is that her dad is a good man, he said, "Because he is a good man. If he fire me wetin you want make I chop."(sic)

Israel DMW is recognised to be one of the many aides attached to music star Davido. He has been described to be the artiste's logistics manager.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X