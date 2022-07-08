Nigeria: Sallah - Nigerian Govt Declares Two Days of Public Holiday

The festival is used to mark the importance of obedience and sacrifice as epitomised by the Prophet Ibrahim who, according to Islamic belief, was ordered to kill his son by God, and was willing to obey the order until God replaced the sacrifice with a ram.

The Nigerian government has declared Monday and Tuesday next week as public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration for Muslims.

This was announced by the ministry of interior on Thursday.

"The Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir celebration," the interior ministry wrote on its official Twitter page.

Muslims worldwide are expected to mark this year's Eid-el_kabir festival on Saturday.

The festival is used to mark the importance of obedience and sacrifice as epitomised by the Prophet Ibrahim who, according to Islamic belief, was ordered to kill his son by God, and was willing to obey the order until God replaced the sacrifice with a ram.

Millions of Muslims worldwide will kill rams in remembrance of that sacrifice.