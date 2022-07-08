Burundi/South Africa: Debutant Burundi Beckons but Banyana Banyana Are Ready

analysis

Desiree Ellis' squad are looking to build on a statement-making victory over reigning African champions Nigeria in their opening group game of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

In their next opponent, which is Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) debutant Burundi, South Africa face the unknown. Nonetheless, they will still need to be at their clinical best in order to build on the momentum garnered during their convincing 2-1 victory over the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Monday.

The math is simple. A second win will almost certainly secure Banyana Banyana's place in the quarterfinal stage of the 12-team tournament. An emphatic victory will drive home the point that the team means business as they pursue their maiden African crown -- this after falling at the final hurdle on five previous occasions.

"We are always looking for improved performances, to be better and to get better. We always want to make sure that we don't concede," said Banyana coach Ellis.

"We also need to make sure that we [keep our concentration]. We have watched Burundi over a number of games. Against Tanzania, Uganda and recently against Botswana. They pose a threat but like I said, we don't want to...