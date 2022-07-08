Ethiopia: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Calls for Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence in Western Ethiopia

6 July 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — 06 July 2022: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learnt with concern the reports of attacks in the Welega zone of the Oromia region in Western Ethiopia resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of life and calls for an investigation into these attacks. He further urges the Federal Government of Ethiopia and Regional authorities to undertake the necessary actions to protect all civilians, including minorities, and ensure that such incidents are prevented.

The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the bereaved families, and stands in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace and reconciliation.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X