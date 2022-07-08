Ethiopia: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Calls for Tolerance and Peaceful Co-Existence in Western Ethiopia

press release

Addis Ababa — 06 July 2022: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learnt with concern the reports of attacks in the Welega zone of the Oromia region in Western Ethiopia resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The Chairperson deeply regrets the loss of life and calls for an investigation into these attacks. He further urges the Federal Government of Ethiopia and Regional authorities to undertake the necessary actions to protect all civilians, including minorities, and ensure that such incidents are prevented.

The Chairperson expresses his condolences to the bereaved families, and stands in solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and those promoting peaceful co-existence, unity, peace and reconciliation.