South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 8, 2022

Authorities No Closer to Nabbing Mastermind of July 2021 Riots

Over 354 lives were lost, R50 billion infrastructure was damaged, and 150,000 jobs were lost in the aftermath of the July 2021 riots and looting that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. There are still no answers on who was behind it. A year ago, former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to start serving a prison sentence for defying a Constitutional Court order to appear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry. This seemed to be the fuse that lit a powder keg. Despite the names of prominent politicians, and intelligence operatives being mentioned in law enforcement circles, and some of Zuma's children publicly seen encouraging the mayhem, South Africans are none the wiser to who masterminded the eight days that shook the country.

Proceedings in Hillary Gardee Murder Trial Delayed By Mbombela Shutdown

Hillary Gardee, 28, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found murdered on May 3, 2021. Proceedings in the trial against three men charged with the kidnapping, rape and murder of the IT entrepreneur have been delayed, due to the ongoing shutdown in Mbombela, Mpumalanga's capital city. The city has been at a standstill as taxi operators have shut down the main roads leading to the Kruger National Park, to protest against high petrol prices.

Minister Pravin Gordhan Heckled at Public Lecture at Wits University

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who was giving a lecture on reforms in state-owned enterprises after state capture, was heckled by a group accusing him of failing to fix SOEs, including Eskom. The group hurled insults at the minister, calling for his resignation. Gordhan in his lecture also warned of a second state capture bid. The minister was invited by the Wits School of Governance as part of the university's centenary celebrations.