Ghana: 64 Infantry Regiment Inaugurates 100-Bed Accommodation At Gondar Barracks

6 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

The 64 Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Army has inaugurated a 100-bed accommodation for its young soldiers at Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp, Accra.

The 100-bed facility, named after Ex-Senior Warrant Officer, Freedom Alormesorwill help ease the accommodation challenges facing the regiment asit does not have a barracks of its own.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Oppong-Peprah, said efforts were being made to acquire more logistics and infrastructure to boost the operations of the regiment.

With regards to infrastructure development, he said the Army had done well mentioning that tents at the Bundasi Camp had been changed into block buildings, adding that "Bundasi is becoming a small city."

'We are expecting 70 husky vehicles in August and also expecting more vehicles at the close of the year," he added.

The Commanding Officer of the 64 Infantry Regiment,Lt Col Frank Agyeman, said 70 per cent of its troops lived outside the barracks, making it difficult for mobilisation and rapid deployment of troops

"The regiment does not have a barracks of its own but with the support of higher command , we are gradually bringing our soldiers who live in town into the barracks just like any other unit in the Ghana Army," he said

The ex-senior warrant officer Alormesor appreciated the regiment for the honour done him and urged the young soldiers to work hard.

