Africa: Ecobank Supports Boma Event On Africa Integration Day, AfCFTA Hub Initiative

6 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

In its quest to support intra-African trade Ecobank has decided to be the headline sponsor of this year's Boma of Africa event marking the African Union (AU)'s "Africa Integration Day".

This sponsorship according to a statement issued by the bank in Accra yesterday signified Ecobank's support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Hub initiative.

The Africa Integration Day concept was instituted by the AU Heads of State to herald a new phase of pan-Africanism defined by concerted efforts at creating a Single Continental Market through undertakings such as the AfCFTA.

The Boma event shall be convened on July 8, 2022, to take stock of progress made towards the AU's Agenda 2063.

The three-point agenda will see major announcements, such as the launch of an African Vaccine Passport, the eHealth backbone, and a continental Digital Trading Corridor intended to transform the AfCFTA into the world's most innovative and technologically-enhanced trading alliance.

Ecobank's sponsorship of the Boma event demonstrates the bank's strong support for the ideals of the AfCFTA Hub concept and emphasises equipping SMEs and startups with digital and other innovative tools to enhance their AfCFTA-readiness.

Present at the event in addition to several African Heads of States, will be top political leaders of the United States, the European Union, and Asia. Also confirmed are Chief Executives of Fortune 500 companies and leading global thought leaders.

To join this event register for free at www.afcfta.app/boma2022/register. A detailed programme can be found on www.africaboma.com.

The Boma of Africa is curated by the African Union and AfroChampions, under the terms of their strategic partnership, and sponsored by the AfCFTA Hub Network and the continental private sector.

