Nigeria: Jailbreaks - Human Rights Group Asks Buhari to Sack Aregbesola

Bashir Ahmad/Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari (file photo).
8 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu Jalal

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called for the immediate sack of Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, over the frequent jailbreaks under his watch.

In a statement, the group's National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed disappointment over the incessant attacks on the prisons across the country.

Onwubiko said it is distasteful and condemnable that over 15 jailbreaks had occurred under Aregbesola, leading to the escape of over 3,000 inmates.

HURIWA also urged the President to act better in ensuring a stronger intelligence system in the country by setting up a judicial panel of inquiry on prison breaks and strengthen the entire security apparatus in the country.

Onwubiko said, "The spate of jailbreaks under President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, is alarming and condemnable. Even under then President Goodluck Jonathan who had no military experience or background, jailbreaks weren't as rampant as what Nigerians see these days.

"The frequent and recurring jailbreaks show the inefficiency of all those President Buhari appointed into office and his unwillingness to sack them show also that the President tacitly want the situation to continue to fester".

The group also requested the sacking of the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi; for "perpetual incompetence".

