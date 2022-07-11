Nigeria: 2023 - Some Major Issues Tinubu Raised in His Speech On Choice of Shettima

In his speech on the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), raised quite a number of issues.

In this piece, we highlight some of these issues.

COLLECTIVE TASK

Tinubu reminded Nigerians that there is a collective task ahead and strategies must be devised to achieve the tasks. He said everyone must answer the nation's call. "For some, this requires of us that we step forward, assuming new roles and responsibilities. For others, it may mean something else. For all of us, it requires that we dedicate ourselves to the collective national as never before".

Pledging commitment to the cause, the APC Presidential Candidate said, "I stand ready to begin this journey with you, hopefully, to lead the nation on this needed path as your next President by the grace of God. I believe this is a pivotal moment at which the dynamics of history and destiny call us forth to reshape our beloved nation. This is our moment."

CAPCITY TO LEAD

On this point, he said, "In the weeks since becoming the presidential candidate and standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have been touched as Nigerians from all walks of life have demonstrated their faith in my capacity to lead this country. I thank you for the outpourings of support for they reveal to me the hope you hold for this nation's greatness. As long as we walk together and work together, we shall arrive at our national greatness together. To this glad and great endeavour, I fully devote myself and my future labour."

POVERTY ALLEVIATION

Tinubu said if elected, his administration will bring greater prosperity and more lasting peace. He also assured that his government would be courageous in action and embark on a collective enterprise that would bring jobs, education, food, medicine, hope and belief in a better life for those who need it.

Tinubu expressed concern over Nigeria's state of development. He said the time had come to reawaken the patriotism and advance the ideals of democratic and progressive governance in the land.

CABINET

To re-envision and reshape Nigeria, Tinubu said his administration must compose the best team possible regardless of religion. He said he would put together a team with one overriding purpose premised on establishing just, capable, and compassionate governance for the people of Nigeria.

Regarding the selection of the most important persons in his administration, the team that will advise and make important decisions, Tinubu assured Nigerians that he would pick the best of all.

He said his decision in selection the team that would support his administration will be guided by the principles of competence, innovation, compassion, integrity, fairness, and adherence to excellence.

He further explained that when he was the Governor of Lagos State, these principles had helped him assemble one of the most capable governing cabinets any state or this nation has ever seen. Tinubu said he believes in these principles to allow his administration once more construct another exemplary team that can do Nigeria proud.

RUNNING MATE

Tinubu said his selection of a running mate centered around someone whose political inclinations aligned with his long standing inclinations too. He further explained that his decision to picked Senator Kashim Shettima is not based on religion or to please one community or the other. Rather, he made his choice because he believe the Senator is the man who can help him bring the best governance to all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region.

PROMISE TO THOSE DISAPPOINTED

"May I say this to all of you, especially to those who will be disappointed in my selection based on religious considerations. I will not and cannot ignore the religious concerns and ethnic sensitivities of our people. Taking them into due consideration is an important part of good and able governance. But religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation toward development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matter more than reductive demographics."