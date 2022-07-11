Liberia: LDEA Seeks Citizens' Support in the Drug War

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) is rallying citizens' support in the fight against substance abuse and its cycling across the country.

Communication Officer Michael Jiplah says fighting drug abuse cannot be possible in the absence of a robust relationship between the LDEA and citizens, noting that with collaboration, the issue can be easily reduced, if not eradicated.

He wants the Liberian Legislature to amend the drug law by making it non-bailable. "Making the drug law a non-bailable crime will help mitigate its abuse and cycling across the country," Mr. Jiplah noted.

He said reason, why substance abuse has increased across the country, is that often perpetrators are released on bail, saying that if this continues it will be difficult to win the fight despite government efforts.

LDEA communication officer's call followed weeks after President Goerge Weah launched a national fund drive for the rehabilitation and employment of At-Risk Youth in the country.

At the launch recently, President Weah called on the Legislature to amend the drug law by making it nonbailable. The President said doing so would reduce the number of drug abusers in the country while estimating total number of drug abusers here at 140,000.

But many ordinary citizens lay the blame at the LDEA's doorstep.

A resident of Oldroad Chugbor community, Daniel Toe alleged that LDEA is one of the institutions responsible for the cycling of drugs in Liberia.

According to him, some LDEA officers at times intentionally conspire with drug importers at various checkpoints, allowing these drugs to cross over to the capital, saying "This is contributing to the increase of drug activities in the country."

At the same time, other residents applaud effort of the LDEA but stressed that the Agency should focus on internal control mechanisms, cautioning one rotten apple spoils an entire apple tree.