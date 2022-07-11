South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Entertainers Tumi Tladi and Busi Lurayi

Harare — As South Africans were coming to terms with the death of rapper Itumeleng George Tladi popularly known as Tumi Tladi, the death of yet another celebrity has shocked the country.

TV and stage actor Busi Lurayi, famous for her role as Tumi in the Netflix comedy series How To Ruin Christmas, has died at the age of 35.

Her management team Eye Media Artists has confirmed the news in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday 10.07.2022 by medical personnel," the statement read.

The award-winning actress has had numerous roles in many TV and film productions such as Generations, Sokhulu & Partners, City Ses'la, City Ses'Topla and Vutha.

The cause for her death is still unknown.

The sad news of Lurayi's passing comes hours after the family of South African hip hop artist Tumi Tladi, confirmed that he had passed on during the early hours of the morning.

The family has yet to reveal the cause of his death, and burial arrangements will be finalized at a later date.

Presidential, his most recent musical offering, was released in July and features Nadia Nakai and MustBeDubz.

He was 30-years-old.

South Africa's entertainment industry has lost a number of artists in 2022. Patrick Shai, Kuli Roberts, Riky Rick, DJ Citi Lyts and DJ Dimplez has left the arts community struggling to deal with the deaths of these notable entertainers, all in the space of a few months.