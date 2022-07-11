Liberia: Government Releases Independence Day Calendar of Events

11 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Jonathan Browne

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism has released the calendar of events leading to this year's July 26 Independence Celebration.

The celebration will be held here under the theme, "Fostering Unity and Protecting our Peace for Prosperity and Development."

Making the disclosure here on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at MICAT's regular press briefing on Capitol Hill, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs Jarlawah A. Tonpo said the celebration will be characterized by many activities.

He said beginning July 21, 2022, will be the Golden Image Award ceremony where over 600 people are expected to be certificated, followed by an intercessory prayer on July 22.

He added that July 23 will be sports day at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The Deputy Minister said July 26 Independence Day will be celebrated across the country to bring together all Liberians and development partners.

