Liberia: INCHR Internal Crisis Deepens

Internal tussles within the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) deepen with a vote of no confidence in Commissioner Charles Harris as INCHR Vice-Chairperson elect.

Three of the five commissioners are seeking the removal of Commissioner Charles Harris as the second man in charge of the institution.

Commissioners Pela Boker-Wilson, Pinderous Allison, and Mohammed Fahnbulleh request is contained in a seven-count document to INCHR Chairperson, Cllr. Dempster Brown dated July 8, 2022.

The three commissioners' request accused Commissioner Harris of alleged lapses on the job ranging from bad administrative governance to poor financial management among others.

The three commissioners' July 8, 2022 document is calling on INCHR Chairperson to immediately convene a Board meeting to elect a new Vice-Chairperson consistent with Article-11 of the 2005 Act that established the Commission.

But the embattle INCHR Vice-Chairperson, Cllr. Harris has denied his colleague's claims saying their claims lack a legal basis as provided by the 2005 Act of the Independent National Commission.