Liberia: Sierra Leonean Drug Trafficker Faces Court

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Bong County Detachment has charged and sent Sierra Leone National Aleo Bankura to court for alleged drug trafficking.

The LDEA further confiscated 191 kilograms in Dekeh town, Fuamah District from the Town Chief, David Mulbah, who is believed to have been in trafficking and business contacts with suspect Aleo.

Town Chief Mulbah is on the run, according to the LDEA. He allegedly provided land to Aleo and others for the production of marijuana and has allegedly been involved with the local sales of the narcotic drugs.

Bong County LDEA Commander Thomas Saye said after they got a tipoff, some of the Officers immediately pretended to be Consumers and went to the town to carry on the arrest.

The street value of the confiscated marijuana can be placed at US$8,595 Dollars or a little over LRD$1,289,000.

The LDEA has declared Town Chief David Mulbah wanted and called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs and local citizens to help bring him to justice.

In a related development, the Bong County LDEA Commander Thomas Saye has identified the lack of vehicles as a major challenge for their operations.

He told journalists that he is currently using his personal vehicle to carry on arrests in the county.

He noted that the LDEA sometimes finds it very difficult to reach places that have bad roads.

Commander Saye wants the Liberian government to aid the detachment with a vehicle in order to fast-track the arrest of drug dealers in the county.

For his part, Aleo Bangura said he is innocent of the charges, promising to prove his innocence in court.

Suspect Bangura said he has been living in Liberia for about ten years now and has never engaged in illegal things. -Edited by Winston W. Parley