Liberia: JBS Care Foundation Launches Skills Training Program for 100 Females in Margibi

Firestone — The fast-growing non-for-profit, Jomah B. Samuels Care Foundation (JBS Care Foundation), has formally launched the extension of its Girls And Women Vocational Education Empowerment Program, in Margibi County's District #1.

The launch took place on Friday, 8 July 2022, at Division #6 Camp 'C', Firestone, with all requirements, including the procuring of needed materials, met for some 100 females to benefit skills training in two disciplines, Soup-making and Catering, over a three-month period, in that part of the country.

According to JBS Care Foundation's Founder and CEO, Mr. Jomah B. Samuels, all fees and tuitions have been paid for by his organization and all the 100 beneficiaries have to do, is attend classes for the duration of the courses.

Similarly, early this year, JBS Care Foundation embarked upon its Girls And Women Vocational Education Empowerment Program in District #1, Lower Margibi County, with 50 beneficiaries currently enrolled at four skills training institutions, including Just A Girl Initiatives Vocation School, located at Duazon; Chrisgeor Digital Institute, in Boy's Town Community; First Choice Vocational School, at the EBK Military Barracks; and the Faith University-run MSK Vocational Training Institute, situated at Schiefflin Town.

At Friday's launch, scores of jubilant women sang and danced, while heaping praises on JBS Care Foundation's Founder and CEO, Mr. Jomah B. Samuels, who they referred to in a song sung in a local dialect, Keplleh, as "Talk and do" - ["Jomah Samuels, Ar-moi-gar"].

The Chairlady of the group of women, Madam Cecelia Samuels (no relationship with Jomah), in a welcome remark lamented that in time past, residents of the area have only received what she referred to as empty promises from several individuals including those aspiring for political office, noting that this was the first time in the history of Division #6, for such goodwill to be extended the people of the area.

She wished Mr. Samuels and his team of volunteers well in their endeavors, and promised that she and her fellow beneficiaries would take seriously the opportunity afforded them by the JBS Care Foundation.

Serving as Chief Launcher and Keynote Speaker at the colourful program dominated by the expression of joy and jubilation, Margibi County's former lawmaker, Atty. Richard Saah Gbollie hailed the JBS Care Foundation team in Liberia, for a job well done and intimated that there is nothing more important the group would have done rather than buttressing the efforts of their Founder and CEO to impart knowledge.

He praised CEO Samuels for opting to impact the lives of women of his place of birth, describing him as a man with a good heart, and vowed that whatever he (Mr. Samuels is doing), "my hands are inside."

He promised to donate L$100,000, out of which he presented an initial amount of L$30,000 towards the program. He also pledged to provide starter kits to the ladies upon graduation.

Atty. Gbollie then admonished the women to take advantage of the JBS Care Foundation sponsored skills training program and take it seriously, indicating that gone are the days men took advantage of women and disrespected them because they had no skill and were not economically empowered.

With a thunderous applause from the women, Gbollie, who maintained that the time for men to disrespect women is over, shouted, "It's over!"

Earlier, JBS Care Foundation's Gender Director, Mrs. Jumah McGee disclosed that aside from the Foundation's Girls And Women Vocational Education Empowerment Program, the group is also rolling out its Agriculture Empowerment Program in several communities within the Firestone region of Margibi County.

She named some areas where locals are being empowered as Doormouth, where the Foundation in line with its vision to inspire hope through help initiatives, is currently funding a 30-acre cassava farm project; Johnny Cooper Town, where cassava is also being cultivated on 15 acres of land space; as well as at Division #4 Camps 'A', 'B', and 'C', where farmers are being supported as they plant pepper and bitter-balls, for food security and self-sufficiency.