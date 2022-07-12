Liberia: Pres. Weah Dedicates Projects

-Ahead of Retreat In Nimba

Nimba County: The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, Saturday, July 9, 2022 dedicated a number of development projects in Margibi and Nimba Counties ahead of his administration's three-day Retreat in Ganta, Nimbi County.

While en route to Ganta along with a throng of cabinet members, this year's first retreat aimed at repositioning government's development priorities, President Weah made stoppages not only to greet swarms of citizens lining the route, but to also dedicate projects initiated under his administration.

He made a stop in Kakata, Margibi Country, and dedicated the Kakata Service Center refurbished by the Ministry of Transport with support from the World Bank.

Flanked by several officials of Government, the President cut the ribbon to the One-Stop-Shop Center and later toured the facility.

He thanked the Ministry for the initiative which he said, aligned with the government's decentralization agenda.

President Weah said the rehabilitation of the Service Center is one of several proofs that his government's unfeigned commitment to working in the interest of the Liberian people.

Also, along the Nimba highway, President Weah dedicated housing units in two different communities -- Paw-Paw Village and near Gbain.

The two villages were scenes of jubilations by residents as President Weah cuts ribbons.

Upon arrival in Ganta, President Weah took time to grace the 70th birthday celebration of Senator Prince Y. Johnson. Dr. Weah used the occasion to call on citizens to put Liberia first in their social and political involvements.

He told the gathering that Liberia is bigger than anyone's political desires, and that working together is far more greater than undermining its development.

President Weah informed Liberians that Liberia is the only country they have and that each citizen must strive for peace and harmony.