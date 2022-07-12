Gambia: Case of Former Ocean Bay Employees Suffers Another Setback

Eight years on, the case of 145 former employees of Ocean Bay Hotel, has suffered yet another setback last Thursday, July 7th 2022, because one of the panelist of the Kanifing Industrial Tribunal did not appear.

The 145 litigants are claiming compensation for unlawful termination of their contracts in the long standing case which is nearing judgement, and produced their employment contracts which indicates that they are "permanent and personable staff".

The Hotel terminated their contracts and they instituted a case against the Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC)and the case has been handled by so many panels of the Industrial Tribunal.

When they were told about the adjournment on Monday, the litigants said they feel they are being denied their right to a fair trial, and said they have engaged the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, who promised that their issue will be looked into.

They provided this reporter with three copies of their correspondence with the Office of the Chief Justice of the Gambia, and in all their letters, the 145 employees registered their dissatisfaction and distress over the way the Judiciary handles their case.

The case has now been adjourned to the 25th of August 2022 at 10:30 am. However the litigants said the excuses being put forward in the adjournment of their case seems endless and there is need for this to stop now.

Foroyaa understands that the case was last heard in November 2021, and since then, the case has not proceeded on all the adjourned dates stipulated at the time of adjournment.