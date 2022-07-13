Nigeria: Lagos Governor Orders Probe Into Boat Mishap Deaths

12 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By George Okojie

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a probe into the July 8 Mile 2-Ibeshe boat accident in which lives were lost.

The governor in a statement signed by the commissioner for information and strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said he is deeply saddened by the incident and commiserates with the families who lost their loved ones.

Four passengers died and 12 others including children were declared missing from the ill-fated boat that capsized while ferrying passengers from Mile 12 to Ibeshe axis of Ojo local government area to Mile 12 area of Lagos State.

It learnt that the boat mishap happened when the passenger boat hit a stationary barge along the Mile 2 waterways and emptied the passengers into the ocean.

Reacting to the incident the governor said, "The police are probing what went wrong and treating the sad incident as criminal. The boat, which is said to be unlicensed, obviously broke the waterways rules of "no night travel" and no overloading. Besides, not all of the passengers wore life jackets and the boat did not take off from a government-approved jetty.

"The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and others are assisting the investigators.

"Anybody who is found to have contributed in any way to this tragedy will surely face the law to ensure that we do not have any such incidents in future. The waterways rules and regulations are clear; they must be respected in accordance with the greatest value that the Sanwo-Olu administration places on human life."

He maintained that their thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, praying God to strengthen them in this difficult time.

