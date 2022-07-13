Africa: Only Putin Can End the Global Food Crisis, Says UK's Minister for Africa

12 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The major food shortages and spikes in food prices were 'entirely the result of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports', the UK's Minister for Africa has told journalists.

Only Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the global food crisis, which Africa is feeling most acutely, says the UK's Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford.

The major food shortages and steep spikes in food prices were entirely the result of Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports which was preventing it from exporting its grain and fertilisers. They had nothing to do with Western sanctions against Russia, Ford told South African journalists on Tuesday.

Ford, who was on a brief visit to South Africa, said at least 140 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa were experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity, an increase of over 15 million since the start of 2022. The World Food Programme had calculated that the war in Ukraine had added 30 million to this list.

The African Development Bank had estimated a fertiliser shortage of four million tonnes in Africa this year. "Without the supply of fertiliser Africa could lose a fifth of production in the next two harvesting seasons," she said. "So it's extremely serious."

Ford said at least 1.7...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

