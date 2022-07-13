Liberia: Weah and Cabinet On Jolly, Jolly Not Retreat-Dr. Whapoe Alleges

Opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe alleges that President George Manneh Weah and his officials are in Nimba County campaigning and celebrating Senator Prince Yormi Johnson's birthday party, but not for a retreat.

"As far [as] I am concerned, the government is not on any cabinet retreat in Nimba County as they are currently calming around here," Dr. Whapoe said in an exclusive interview with this paper on Monday, 11 July 2022.

"The government is just on a social exhibition, that is what they are showcasing," he alleged.

According to the Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) political leader, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - led government is in Nimba just celebrating the birth anniversary of Nimba Senator Prince Yormie Johnson (PYJ).

The ex-warlord is an unpredictable political ally of President Weah and the CDC government, while he also runs his own political party, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

On Saturday, 9 July 2022, President Weah kicked off a week-long visit to Nimba for a Cabinet Retreat which is expected to climax on 13 July.

But Dr. Whapoe contends that the CDC government should not tell the Liberian people that they are on any cabinet retreat.

"However, please do not call it a cabinet retreat. It's just another opportunity for [the] CDC government to drink alcohol, campaign and dance 'Buga' around," said Dr. Whapoe.

He alleged that what the government calls a cabinet retreat is just the presence of officials in Nimba celebrating the birthday party of Senator Johnson and to campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Whapoe referred to the cabinet retreat as a 'social exhibition' taking place in Ganta City, saying he is not surprised at what they are doing in the county.

He claimed that the gathering in Nimba was to enjoy the beauty of Nimba County and return without any plan for the Country and its people.

He suggested that the suffering and hardship that the government has allegedly inflicted on the ordinary Liberians will continue after the Ganta retreat.

Whapoe believes that if the gathering in Ganta is a Cabinet retreat, it means every day there is a cabinet retreat everywhere President Weah dances 'Buga' in Monrovia.

He claimed that "everywhere that President Weah goes to dance his 'Buga' in Monrovia, members of the cabinet are there and they celebrate and dance with him on several occasions.

"When you talk about retreat, it's where you go [and] you have plans and examine your past performance, achievement and policy to ascertain [their] effectiveness, workability and brainstorm as to how the policy can be implemented to better the lives of the people," said Dr. Whapoe.

"Unlike this government, they are not doing anything like that. They are not even serious, that is why they allocated five minutes to each government institution to make a presentation on their program and policy effectiveness and implementation after five years of service," he added.