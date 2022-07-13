Liberia: Chief Justice Must Wake up From Sleep, Rev. Francis Kollie Urged

Prison Fellowship Liberia Country Representative Reverend Francis Kollie has called on Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., and officials at the Ministry of Justice to wake up from their sleeping beds.

While donating a generator over the weekend to authorities at the Monrovia Central Prison, Rev. Kollie called on the officials to do something about inmates' conditions at the facility.

"With the current condition of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, I think the Chief Justice and the Justice Ministry must wake up from their bed and do something immediately," said Rev. Kollie.Following the donation, Reverend Kollie told a team of journalists that the conditions of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison and other prison facilities are horrible and a complete-time bomb due to the overcrowding.

Rev. Kollie described the Monrovia Central Prison as one of the horrible prisons in the region on account of it being overcrowded.

"It will surprise you to know that Liberia is sitting on a time bomb since our various prisons are overcrowded," he warned.

He expressed frustration saying the way the government is treating inmates at various prisons is so discouraging.

He suggested that no country can treat its citizens in such a manner.

He accused the court of being responsible for the unbearable conditions at the central prison.

"What I saw at the prison I can't hold the authorities responsible, but the court because it's the court that sends people to prison," he noted.

Meanwhile, Rev. Kollie has blasted President George Manneh Weah for his recent executive clemency granted to over 500 inmates across the country.

Rev. Kollie alleged that from the day President Weah made the pronouncement, the number of inmates has increased in detention centers.

"From the human rights perspective, this is unacceptable. This act is a complete violation of the people's rights," said Rev. Kollie.

He argued that if one is being accused and incarcerated, there should be due process. He lamented that this didn't happen for many of the inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, and other facilities across the country.