Liberia: Minister Cooper On Commercialization of Agriculture

13 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel wise Jipoh

Agriculture Minister Jeanine Milly Cooper says the commercialization of agriculture is key to transforming the sector in Liberia.

Speaking at the ongoing cabinet retreat in Ganta (Gomba City) Nimba County, Minister Cooper notes that despite the challenge of access to finance, the Ministry of Agriculture has expanded cultivation of crops and livestock from small holdings to commercial scale to boost the sector.

She calls for exportation of cash crops as primary commodities but stresses a need for industrialization to add value to transforming agriculture.She points to Nimba Rubber Company exporting processed rubber from Liberia and the current construction of a rubber processing plant in Margibi County by Indian businessman Jeety will see the manufacturing of rubber tires in Liberia in the next few years and Firestone Liberia opening one of West Africa's largest Ribbed smoked sheets plant in the country this year as some achievements by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Still, in progress, Minister Cooper discloses that with the support of primary egg importing company -UIC from Bomi County, 100 percent of eggs Liberians will consume at the end of 2022 will be produced in the country, while by early August, 27,000 layers will be flying in from the Netherlands.

"We have also set up a field mill at the Free Port of Monrovia to provide poultry and livestock fields to Liberian farmers in order for them to subsequently supply the rest of the country with eggs and chickens."

The agriculture boss continues that Liberia now has the largest palm mill in the sub-region, Golden Sifca, which operates in Maryland County.

Moreover, she says J-Palm that produces fresh Liberian honey is expanding across the country.

However, she did not report on production of Liberia's staple, rice and other food crops such as cassava, eddoes, among others.

Farmers in Liberia practice subsistence farming, which does not meet commercial demand. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X