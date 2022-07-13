Ghana: Street Academy Annual Health Walk Saturday

12 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Street Academy will on Saturday, July 16 hold its annual health walk to create awareness on the plight of needy, deprived and street children.

The walk, according to Ataa Lartey, the Director of the academy, will start at 7am at the forecourt of the Art Centre in Accra.

It will go through the principal streets of the capital and end at the Arts Centre to be followed by an aerobic session and refreshment.

Ataa Lartey appealed to corporate bodies to support the academy in the organization of the event as they seek partners to support some of these brilliant but needy and underprivileged kids on the streets.

