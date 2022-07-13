Nigeria Records 7 Million New Broadband Subscribers in 7 Months

SUB: Nigeria's broadband penetration recorded a quantum leap in the last seven months from November 2021 with a record of seven million new subscriptions, indicating...

Nigeria's broadband penetration recorded a quantum leap in the last seven months from November 2021 with a record of seven million new subscriptions, indicating a steady rise in the nation's quest to achieve 70 per cent national coverage by 2025.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who presented the figures in a statement, said the steady growth in broadband penetration is positively impacting other sectors of the economy such as healthcare, education, agriculture, finance, transportation, commerce, governance, and other sectors.

"Internet subscribers have grown from 90 million in 2015 to 150.36 million as at May 2022. Also, within the period under review, broadband penetration increased from 8 per cent to 43.67 per cent, indicating that over 83.3 million subscribers are on broadband networks of 3G and 4G. Indeed, between November 2021 and May 2022, the networks have added 7 million new users," Danbatta said.

On universal access and service, the NCC chief executive said the commission, through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), has recorded huge successes towards ensuring that telecommunications services are accessible to a large number of people (and communities) at affordable prices, in addition to various projects being implemented by the commission to increase universal access and service as well as to enhance government efforts in poverty reduction.