Nigeria: 250 Victims of Bodija Market Fire Seek Assistance

Over 250 traders affected by the overnight fire incident at the Ori-Igi Section of the Bodija International Market have sought the support of the state government in rebuilding the affected structures.

City & Crime recalls that the fire incident razed about 40 shops in the early hours of Monday.

The Babaloja of Bodija International Market who doubles as Babaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaji Sumaila Aderemi Jimoh, said the fire was unfortunate.

He said he had met with the affected traders and that they were trying to seek audience with the government on ways to support the victims.

Recounting the effort to put out the fire, the Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Ismail Adeleke, said his men fought the fire for more than one hour before it subsided.

He said, "We deployed our men to the place with 27,000 litres of water. We had to call for additional 15,000 litres before we finally quenched the fire.

"As we speak, we cannot say the source of the fire. So we are waiting for the outcome of our investigation before we establish the cause."