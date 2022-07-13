Ghana: Djamgmah Retained Ningo-Prampram Presiding Member

Mr Solomon Djamgmah has been retained as the Presiding Member (PM) of the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly. This was after his contender Mr Gabriel Doku, Assembly Member for Mangotsonya (Otsebleku) stepped down.

Mr Djamgmah had earlier failed to secure the needed two-thirds of votes in two rounds of earlier elections, where he polled 18, and 16 respectively as against Mr Doku's 14 and 16 votes in the first and second elections.

The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly has 32 members made up of 22 elected and 10 government appointees. The election was conducted by the District Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Djamgmah expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed and called for unity and togetherness among the Assembly members to fulfill the mandate for which the people voted for them.

AL-Lattif Tetteh Amanor, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive applauded the Assembly members for endorsing the PM to ensure that the work of the Assembly did not stall.

Mr Amanor announced that the management of the Assembly was feverishly lobbying for the upgrading of the district to municipal as the 2021 population census, indicated that the district's population was 240,673.

He said the Assembly would be moving into its office complex by the close of the year.