Ghana: Ayawaso East Assembly Dredges Flood Prone Zone

13 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

The Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has begun dredging major storm drains at Kanda Flood Prone zone, to allow for free flow of water into the Odorna channel, at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange,in Accra.

This forms part of a programme by the assembly to desilt gutters choked with plastics within the municipality to ensure environmental cleanliness.

The Municipal Roads Engineer, Mr Stephen Attipoe, said the exercise was being carried out under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development project (GARID).

The project, he said, was under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, which was part of its commitment to curb perennial flooding in Accra, during heavy rains.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday at a cleanup organised at Kanda, in Accra, Mr Attipoe said abandoned vehicles on the shoulders of the roads and broken-down ones would be towed to ensure safety of motorists and free flow of traffic.

He said the GARID programme, under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), formed part of the implementation of the Accra Solid Waste Management.

He stated the cleanup exercise would be sustained to keep Kanda and its environs clean.

Mr Attipoe urged residents to support the project by ensuring proper disposal of waste for collection by waste management contractors.

He said "the making of Accra the cleanest city agenda will only achieve the desired objective if we all corporate towards its success."

