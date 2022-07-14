Nigeria: I'm Not Leaving Any Assets for My Children to Inherit - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on parents to inculcate right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

The President made the call Wednesday when he was at the Emir of Daura's Palace in Daura, Katsina State, for the Sallah homage.

Buhari charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs which were unavailable but to arm themselves with skill and ability to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

He said more time should be given to the coaching of the future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding.

He said emphasis should now be on skills acquisition and competence in creation and deployment of technology, stating that "During the Covid-19, we asked all level 12 downward to stay at home, and surprisingly the systems worked effectively."

"I was locked up for more than three years, after leading the country. At that point, I realised and I told my children that your net worth is what is in your head, not what you have acquired in life.

"My focus has always been on training the children to be relevant wherever they find themselves. I told my children, particularly the girls, that they can only get married after getting a first degree.

"They already know that I am not leaving anything for anyone to inherit. My greatest legacy to the children is to ensure they are properly educated," he said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu

The President said the younger children should be guided and taught history, as they would find it hard to be patriotic, responsible and respectful, without a thorough understanding of their backgrounds.

"Whoever does not have a good sense of history will easily make mistakes.

Buhari told the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, that he will be more regular in visits, preparatory to the handing over in May, 2023, adding that the prolonged absence was due to the demands of his office.

"This is the longest I have been away from home. Infact, the Emir took to the court of public opinion at the prayer ground, when he openly told everyone that I had not visited Daura for close to a year," he added.

Buhari said all Nigerians must make sacrifices to move the country forward, especially the public servants, calling for more selflessness and inclusion.

"At the end, it is only God that can reward your efforts, not man," he said.

In his remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari listed the achievements of the President to include social security, which was created to cater for the poor, and ensure that they receive some money at the end of every month.

"All the foolish talk on social media is by those who only think of themselves. Our elites are never happy or appreciative until something gets to their pockets," he said.

Masari said security in the country had improved considerably, compared to when the President came into power, reminding the Daura Emirate Council, title holders, political leaders in the state and citizens across the entire federation to remember the bombings of mosques and churches before 2015 that had hindered worship, problems which explained are no longer with us.

The Emir of Daura thanked the President for the infrastructural and institutional developments in the state, saying generations will remember and remain grateful to Buhari.

Faruk urged the President to increase his patience and tolerance as he begins to countdown, knowing that the ultimate reward for all his sacrifice will come from God.

"All Nigerians, both good and bad, know you are doing your best. In life you will have people who like you, and those who do not like you. If you have many wives, or many children, they will not like you equally.

"Some are insulting you and belittling your efforts now. Don't worry. They will do the same thing to the next president.

"Keep doing your best, and remain tolerant as a leader. In Daura here, even the blind or the leader of all the blinds know that you have made a great difference. We are grateful, and proud of you," the Emir said.