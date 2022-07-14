Nigeria: Throw in the Towel, Hand Over to Osinbajo - Northern Elders Forum Hits Buhari

For the umpteenth time, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and hand over to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo.

NEF's Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who stated this in a tweet, advised the president to resign right away because the country appears not be making any headway in many fronts.

This latest call for the President's resignation came in the wake of the his confession that Nigeria is tough and he is eager to leave the office.

Buhari had hosted some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, legislators and chieftains at his Daura home in Katsina, where he noted that he had less than a year in office, and he would do his best in the remaining months.

"I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough," he had said.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed stated that it was not too late to throw in the towel.

"President Buhari told APC Govs that he is looking forward to the end of his tenure, saying it has been tough.

"Who would remind him that he does not need to wait until May 29th, 2023? Who will tell him it looks like things will only get tougher?" he tweeted.

In response to a Twitter user who said Buhari "doesn't listen to mad men", the former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Please tell him yourself. You will be doing us all a great favour. Remind him, he is elected to perform governance functions like protecting citizens.

"If he will not, or cannot, he can yield the office to his Vice until 2023. Then he can start resting now. That's how it works."

Recall that as far back as December 2, 2020 NEF had asked the president to quit office for failing in the two critical areas of security and economy, stressing that he had 'nothing new to offer' Nigerians.

Similarly, on April 12 this year, the Forum also reiterated its call on him to voluntarily leave his job as president for failing to provide security for Nigerians.