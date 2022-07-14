Liberia: President Weah Reiterates Road Connectivity Commitment During Meeting With Nimba Elders

On the margins of the Special Cabinet Retreat in Ganta, Nimba County, H.E. President George Manneh Weah, took up time to hold tete-a-tete with citizens groups, one of which was a meeting with chiefs and elders of the County. He used the meeting with the Nimba elders to reiterate his pledge to connect towns and villages and with neighboring countries.

During the meeting held Wednesday, July 13, 2022, President Weah told the chiefs and elders that ongoing developments, mainly the construction of roads, provision of free tuition, scholarships, and many others, demonstrate the fulfillment of promises he made to the people of Nimba during the 2017 elections.

The President recounted his government's numerous development achievements in the space of four years, against what was done during 171 years of existence of the country before his ascendency.

Acknowledging repeated commendations heaped on him by the chiefs and elders for making their county a priority for development, Dr. Weah said: "I should be thanking you because it's because of you, I am here as President; When I came to you during the campaign, I promised to connect your county; I promised to build your country. That's exactly what I am doing."

President Weah assured the chiefs and elders of more developments in the years to come if the people of Nimba see the need to continue with him beyond 2023.

Concerning the Special Cabinet Retreat, President expressed earnest appreciation to the people, specifically the peaceful citizens of Ganta, for the warm reception and excellent hospitality accorded him and the entourage.

He urged the chiefs and elders to ensure that Nimba County continues to remain peaceful because development always only thrives on the pedestal of peace, harmony, and cooperation.

The meeting was arranged by the chiefs and elders to express appreciation to President Weah for the "huge development undertakings in Nimba and the rest of the country".

"Mr. President, we have come to thank you for all you are doing. We are grateful and proud of you," the chiefs and elders said severally.

They also assured President Weah of their support for his second-term bid based on their confidence in his ability to transform their county and Liberia.

The chiefs and elders, in keeping with tradition, presented gifts to the President as a symbolic expression of their gratitude for what he has done for them.

They cited the provision of vehicles and motorbikes to them by the President to ease their movements and enhance their work, something they described as the first ever in the history of Liberia.