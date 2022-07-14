Mozambique/Namibia: Senegal, Mozambique Squeeze Into Semis

WEST African guest nation Senegal and Mozambique booked their places in the semifinals of the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup 2022 after penalty shoot-out victories in their quarterfinal clashes at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

Senegal saw off Eswatini in their shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in the early kick-off before Mozambique played to a 0-0 stalemate with a young South Africa side but triumphed after post-match penalties to dump the defending champions out of the Cup competition and into the Plate.

It means the first semifinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday will see Namibia tackle Mozambique at 16h00 CAT, while Senegal clash with five-times winners Zambia at 19h00.

Youthful South African had the better of their quarterfinal tie against Mozambique in front of a packed stadium as fans revelled in having international football back in Durban.

It was a fixture of few chances to say the least, but the best fell to the home side as they at least tested Mambas goalkeeper Ernan Siluane.

There was nothing to separate the sides though and penalties were needed to decide who advances, with Mozambique holding their nerve to win 5-4.

Senegal and Eswatini also needed to be separated by a marathon penalty shoot-out after they played to a 1-1 draw.

Lamine Camara gave the west Africans the lead with a free-kick from 40-yards on the angle that floated into the far post, bamboozling Eswatini goalkeeper Mathabela Sandanezwe.

That was the way it stayed until the hour-mark when substitute Thabo Mkhonto was fed the ball in the box and his low shot went across goal and into the far corner.

Neliswa Dlamini had missed an absolute sitter for the Southern African side, but the match went to spot-kicks, where Senegal eventually triumphed 10-9. Mzwandile Mabelesa missed the 20th kick of the shoot-out as he blazed over the bar.

The Plate semifinals on Friday will be played at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium as Madagascar take on South Africa (kick-off 12h00 CAT) and Botswana meet Eswatini (15h00). The Plate final will take place on Sunday. - cosafa.com