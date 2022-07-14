Monrovia — The United States Ambassador to Liberia, Mr. Michael McCarthy, would serve as this year's Golden Image Award dubbed "200 Years of Commemoration".

The Award is an integral part of Liberia's Independence Day celebrations, and it strives to maintain this tradition every year in the hopes of supporting national leadership through innovation to sustain the peace and inspire the Liberian people and the international community to collaborate with the government and increase investment in the economy.

The Golden Image Award (GIA) was established in September 2010, and the inaugural ceremony took place in July 2011.

Since the end of Liberia's 14-year civil war, the GIA provides a unique platform for Liberia to recognize and honor those individuals, organizations, and nations who have, against all odds, contributed their time and resources to the development, investment, leadership, human rights, peace & security, arts & culture, health, advocacy, humanity, empowerment, democracy, and social justice for all in the world.

The award is also designed to recognize and honor leaders and philanthropists who have helped Liberia achieve its current standing as a post-war success story among the world's nations by empowering and investing in some form.

The Golden Image Award program is led by the Liberia Crusaders for Peace, with backing from the National Secretariat. The GIA National Secretariat is comprised of varied experts. Civil society organizations, journalists, artists, women, youth groups, and religious and traditional leaders are local members of the GIA National Secretariat. The international membership of the Secretariat includes event organizers and professionals from the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The GIA National Secretariat and the Liberia Crusaders for Peace are responsible for the preparation, coordination, and execution of different program activities, including the main award dinner, in conjunction with the government of Liberia via the July 26 Steering Committee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President of Liberia is the convener of the award ceremony. According to Ambassador Endee, the President of the Republic of Liberia is always the Convener at our Independence Day Celebration.

In this instance, the Convener is His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia.

He is revered as a true legend, a foremost advocate for peace, and a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. He is the best football player in Liberia, Africa, Europe, and the entire world. Ambassador Endee stated, "The only African to win the Ballon d'Or is Best Soccer, a 2011 Golden Image Award recipient."

The Queen Juli Award recognizes private, public, or civil officials, leaders, political players,

humanitarians, educators, investors, developers, advocates, activists, and peace actors who have made major contributions to the delivery of public services in Liberia and around the world.

She stated that it fosters volunteerism, humanitarianism, human rights, investment, development, leadership, empowerment, peace, and social justice in Liberia and around the globe.