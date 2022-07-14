Liberia: Pres. Weah to Eliminate Underachievers From His Government

Ganta — President George Manneh Weah has ended the three days cabinet retreat cautioning officials that his government will no longer tolerate an indolent work attitude.

His caveat comes amid a public outcry for the dismissal of non-performing officials.

"We must work together to improve our service delivery and system of governance. We must coordinate and communicate to achieve our strategic priorities. Let me be clear, there will be no room for non-performers and under-achievers in this Government," he stressed.

President Weah said the well-being of citizens must be the hallmark by ensuring that the work across all sectors reflects such.

"I am requiring every member of this government to increase their performance, and prioritize the needs and well-being of our people," the President added.

Making remarks at the end of the cabinet retreat on Wednesday, he reiterated the need to do more for the betterment of those who elected them for the first term.

"Let me remind you that our first term is not over yet; we still have 16 months and must finish strong for the Liberian People. This is a call to action!" he noted.

President Weah instructed the Director General of Cabinet to monitor the performance of officials in the last months of the government's rule to ensure productivity.

"To achieve our development objectives and finish our first term strong, I am hereby instructing the Director-General of the Cabinet to ensure that every member of this Government remains focused on our strategic priorities for the next 16 months," he said.

According to him, the theme "Pushing Forward for A Better Liberia" should motivate public servants to exert more efforts in the discharge of their duties and collective work should be encouraged.